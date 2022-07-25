Coventry Libraries participates in the Gadgeteers Summer Reading Challenge – Coventry City Council

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Coventry Libraries to sign up to a fun and inspiring Summer Reading Challenge called Gadgeteers.

Families can visit their local library to sign up for free and will receive a special collector folder and stickers. Children are invited to visit the library twice more over the summer holidays, read 6 books and collect stickers and rewards along the way. If children finish the challenge, they receive a lovely medal and certificate. There is also a fun challenge for under 4’s to take part so nobody feels left out!

Through taking part in the challenge, with free materials from Coventry Libraries and online via the challenge website, children will be able to join six fictional Gadgeteers. The characters – brought to life by children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford – use their curiosity and wonder to understand the science behind a whole range of interests, from fashion and technology to cooking and music.

Cllr Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “Through an exciting book collection and accompanying activities, the Gadgeteers will help to spark children’s curiosity about the world around them, and encourage them to feed their imagination over the summer holiday.

“They will be stimulated by brilliant facts and be inspired by tales of creativity and invention. I encourage as many people as possible to visit their local library and get their young people involved in this exciting challenge. Not only will it be fun, but educational for everybody that takes part too”.

The Summer Reading Challenge is run by the Reading Agency for children across the UK and is delivered in partnership with public libraries. It has been running for the past 23 years and aims to foster a lifelong love of reading and tackle the drop off in reading that happens over the school summer holidays. Children are challenged to read as many books as they can over the summer and encouraged to enjoy reading for pleasure.

Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency said: “We’re delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, innovating, and sparking their imaginations this summer.”

Coventry Libraries are also running lots of free, fun activity sessions and events over the summer holidays.