Fantastic FREE summer holiday activities now available to book

A huge range of free children’s activities are now available to book over the summer holidays.

Funded by the Department for Education and Hull City Council, the School’s Out For Summer Activity Programme is back with a bang for six weeks, with some activities starting as soon as Monday 25 July.

Free bookable holiday camps are back for 8 – 13-year-olds. These camps are a perfect way for children get active throughout the holidays with a range of activities including rounders, dance, gymnastics and rugby provided daily, alongside a free lunch. The camps take place across Woodford Leisure Centre, Ennerdale Leisure Centre and Costello Stadium starting Monday 1 August.

Ever-popular free junior swimming sessions return to Woodford, Ennerdale and Beverley Road Baths for children aged 5 – 15 years. Please note under-eights must be accompanied by a paying adult. Check out session times and download a free entry voucher here. No booking is required.

New to the summer programme for 2022 are golf taster sessions. Available for children aged 8 and above, participants will receive an hour’s free tuition with a golf professional at Country Golf driving range on East Carr Road before travelling to Sutton Park golf course for a team game across the putting green. All equipment and a goodie bag is provided. For more information, dates and booking, click here.

Netball sessions are also on offer for anyone up to 15 years across leisure centres with a chance to learn to play or improve skills, with lunch included. Find out the dates and how to book here.

More water fun can be found for 5 – 11 year olds in fun, float and splash sessions at Beverley Road Baths on Wednesdays 2.15 – 3.15pm on Wednesdays throughout the holidays. Children are free and accompanying adults are just £1. Book here.

Free and much-loved disco dive sessions also return to Woodford on Friday evenings for eight – 15 year olds including waves and music. Book a place here.

Animal lovers will be happy to hear that the city’s animal education centres will also be offering free activities this summer. Bug hunts, butterfly brunches and craft sessions will be on offer at East Park with lunch included. Over at Pickering Park there’ll be a chance to have a picnic with the new family of meerkats who have recently moved in, including a chance to watch the meerkats being fed and a talk from their keeper. Find out more and book these activities here.

For any budding Andy Murrays or Emma Raducanus, free group tennis sessions are available for adults and juniors aged 12 and above. The free coached sessions are available every Saturday from 9.30am at the outdoor tennis courts next to Costello Stadium. All equipment is provided and the sessions are open to people of all ability levels. Register for a place and book here.

Those wanting to escape the hot weather can stay cool with ice skating sessions at the Hull Ice Arena. Hull Ice Arena is open throughout the summer holidays, with public, family, under-seven and SEN sessions available. For more information click here.

Cyclists are invited to test their speed at the Ennerdale Cycle Circuit – the region’s only one kilometre closed loop cycle circuit. The cycle circuit is perfect for the riders trying to improve their racing speed, families wanting to stay fit outdoors on their and people wanting to learn how to cycle in a safe environment. Find out more on how to book a session on the cycle circuit and prices here.

Alongside these sessions, the Love Exploring app (Love Exploring – Love Exploring) also provides a number of discovery games and guided tours that are fun to do and free to use. The trails and games including Dinosaurs and holiday Winter Fairy at Hull’s parks and spaces; Hull City Centre, East Park, West Park, Pearson Park, Orchard Park, Pickering Park, Bude Park, Alderman Kneeshaw Recreation Ground and Noddle Hill Nature Reserve.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said:

“As a dad myself, I know first-hand just how much families across the city appreciate the Council’s programme of activities over the summer.

“This year’s fantastic programme offers a whole host of free sessions. Wherever you are in Hull, there are activities in your area and there really is something for everyone.

“Now more than ever, with families feeling the pinch due to rising prices and fuel bills, these free activities will really help people across the city enjoy the summer holidays.”

Find out more about the full Summer Healthy Holidays programme here.