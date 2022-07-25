New health and wellbeing facilities open at Stokewood Leisure Centre



Posted on Monday 26th June 2017

A partnership project to improve the public health and wellbeing facilities at Stokewood Leisure Centre, Bournemouth has now completed.

BH Live and Bournemouth Council have together undertaken a sustainable plan to significantly improve the overall customer experience and encourage more local people to get more active.

A brand new floor has been built, more than doubling the size of the gym, creating more space to accommodate new Life Fitness gym equipment. BH Live has also introduced a new QUAD functional fitness zone for instructors to deliver power, primal, play and pulse gym-based classes.

The new facilities enable BH Live to offer a broader range of activities to encourage inactive people – especially those living with health conditions and young people – to get more active.

Customers can get a health MOT in the centre’s new health assessment zone. Blood pressure checks, body fat measurements and weight reviews will help customers to create their personal goals, build a personalised activity programme and track progress.

Since opening earlier this month hundreds of customers have already visited and feedback has been very positive. New customers of all ages and abilities are also coming through the doors to see what’s available to improve their health and wellbeing.

“The improved space and new facilities at Stokewood are fantastic and it’s very encouraging to see so many people already using them, says Peter Gunn, BH Live’s Chief Executive.

“In partnership with the Council, we are continuing to increase the quality of public facilities and meet the expectations and needs of our community; encouraging more people to be more active and enjoy the social, health and wellbeing benefits.”

The new space has environmentally friendly (LED) lighting, insulation and climate control.

Natural daylight and an outdoor seating area boosts ambience. Original features, including a stained glass window and grand central staircase, have been retained.

Councillor John Beesley, Leader of Bournemouth Council, said: “Council investment in this popular centre aligns with our commitment to provide facilities for an active community. I am also delighted that improvements have been implemented with environmental considerations.”

BH Live is offering a free five-day guest pass to local residents to try out the new facilities, swimming pool and classes. They can take a tour of the centre and pick up their guest pass on weekdays from 6am-10pm, Saturdays from 8am-7pm and Sundays from 8am-8pm (times vary over bank holiday weekends).

Alternatively register for a guest pass online and find out more at bhliveactive.org.uk.