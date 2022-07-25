Silverstone hospitality partnership | MK College

Milton Keynes College launches partnership with Silverstone to give hospitality students fuel for success

MK College and Silverstone have announced a partnership which will see 30 catering students, aged 16 upwards, working alongside the racing circuit’s events team from September 2022 as part of their training. The partnership will become part of the College’s new T-level (the new work-based qualification equivalent to A-Level) offering for Catering from September 2023.

The students will spend half their time at MK College’s Bletchley campus for the academic aspects of their course, and the other half at Silverstone where they will learn practical skills from renowned chefs and professionals, culminating in a final event where they will work at the Formula 1® British Grand Prix in the British Racing Drivers Club hospitality marquee. Serving around 2,500 covers at the three-day long event, students will gain an incredible insight into the scope and scale of one of the world’s most renowned hospitality experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Dean Hoddle-Smith, Head Chef at Silverstone Circuits Ltd., said:

“I am very excited for the Partnership between Silverstone and Milton Keynes College which will provide learners with a unique, real life learning experience. From everyday operations around the Silverstone site, to some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events like the British Grand Prix, this is a special opportunity for any budding new chef.

The fusion of work placement and concentrated college learning hours provides the environment for the future chef to really flourish, resulting in excellent industry-ready chefs and the possibility of employment at Silverstone after the end of the course.

“Milton Keynes College is one of the top institutions in the country for training in the catering industry. The College’s restaurant, The Brasserie, is a previous winner of the prestigious AA College Restaurant of the Year title. Three former students made it into the TV finals of a previous series of BBC Masterchef – The Professionals, while a number of winners of the national Young Masterchef and Young Pastry Chef of the Year awards also learnt their trade at the College.”

Maria Bowness, Group Director: Curriculum and Pedagogy at MK College Group, commented:

“We’re delighted with the opportunities that our partnership with Silverstone brings to our learners at Milton Keynes College. Supporting students’ educational journey with an outstanding experience in this iconic venue, the partnership provides a unique learning adventure, exposing them to real life experiential learning at events such as the British Grand Prix. The partnership will ensure our learners gain the employability and personal development skills that employers are seeking, alongside employment opportunities; a perfect start on their career pathway and fulfilling the aims of the new T-level qualification.”