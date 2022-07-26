$1M Allocated for Expanding Opioid Treatment Services in NY

Limiting the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs is a major public health concern in New York. Drug overdose deaths – a result of the opioid crisis – are a top killer of Americans. Alcohol and tobacco often go hand in hand with other drugs. Among adolescents, drinking often paves the way for trying other substances, both legal and illegal.

Thousands of New Yorkers are struggling with some type of addiction. “How to find rehabs in New York” is a popular online search query. The Empire State provides a lot of alcohol and other drugs addiction treatment services. They can help people recover from the damage that this disease has done to their physical and mental health. And a recent $1M award is expected to make treatment more available.

Substance Use in the U.S. and the State of NY

The United States saw a 15% rise in deaths from overdoses in 2021. And a significant number of them involve fentanyl and methamphetamine. These powerful synthetic narcotics are dangerous when abused on their own, and the combination is often fatal.

After an appalling increase in 2020 – to 93,000, deaths from drug overdoses reached a record-breaking level in 2021, nearing 107,000. Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, gun violence, AIDS, and even flu and pneumonia.

The situation with alcohol and drug abuse in NY is as follows:

More than 1.9 million New York residents (1.77 million adults and 156,000 youth aged 12-17) have a substance abuse problem.

18% of New Yorkers binge drink at least once per month.

About 6,700 annual deaths in NY are related to excessive alcohol use.

The most commonly abused drugs are alcohol, marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine, and prescription opioids.

Restricted Access to the Treatment Programs for SUDs

The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for New Yorkers. It has been especially taking its toll on people with substance use disorders (SUDs). Social isolation and lack of access to treatment resources, such as the best rehab facilities in New York, do provoke relapses and could have contributed to increasing overdose rates.

In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) presented shocking statistics – only about 10% of people who need treatment for SUDs get any whatsoever. Nowadays, the primary problem with the opioid epidemic remains the same: getting high is much easier than getting help. Indeed, an individual with an AUD can easily buy fentanyl, prescription opioids, and another drug of choice. But things are not so easy when it comes to seeking treatment among the best drug rehabs in New York and actually receiving it.

Some experts link the increase in overdoses and deaths in NY over the last decade with the reduction in funding for addiction services. So, they are optimistic about the recent funding announcement.

$1 Million for Opioid Treatment Programs

On March, 18, Governor Kathy Hochul announced providing up to $1 million to fund Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) Providers. NY state officials expressed their concern that addiction and overdose levels have risen steeply over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This money is allocated for establishing additional OTPs in underserved areas. This will help ensure that their residents struggling with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) have access to the necessary resources.

Gov. Hochul told Spectrum News that she takes the problems of addiction and overdose crisis personally. “Treatment should always be accessible for New Yorkers”, she added.

Hochul showed her understanding of everyone who is “trapped in a vicious cycle”, emphasizing that addiction is not a personal choice or fault. This is an important claim as social stigma is a common barrier to seeking help. People shouldn’t feel uncomfortable about visiting the best drug rehab centers in New York.

5 OTP providers will receive investments of about $200,000 each in order to create additional OUD treatment locations. They will be able to spend those funds on building, repair, and maintenance services, and also on medical tools, equipment, and furniture.

Also, state officials believe that launching Mobile Medication Units can help to meet the ongoing need for comprehensive treatments across the state. New Yorkers seeking treatment for an OUD should have access to different services in one location, e.g., admission evaluation, counseling, assistance in getting medication, medical observation, toxicology testing, etc.

At the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports, they believe that “Treatment is safe, effective, and life-saving”. Extended availability of inpatient programs and mobile treatment services will help more New York state citizens receive medical care for an OUD.

Understanding SUDs and Their Treatment

Addiction, clinically referred to as a substance use disorder, is a complex and chronic disease. It’s an uncontrollable habit of drinking alcohol or taking drugs despite harmful, dangerous consequences. When an addicted person tries to quit, they experience strong physical cravings and a combination of physical and psychological symptoms (a withdrawal syndrome). These are the reasons why quitting on your own is dangerous and not as effective as in rehab.

The best rehab centers in New York boast top credentials, provide a wide range of treatment services, have exquisite facilities, accept different health insurance, and offer flexible payment options. There, a patient stays under 24/7 monitoring, undergoes medically-assisted detox, takes part in behavioral therapies where they learn powerful psychological tools, and gets after-care support.

There’re a few factors to consider when choosing among the best rehabs in New York:

Service settings: inpatient (residential) or outpatient program;

Therapy types: traditional, holistic, faith-based;

Program lengths: 30, 60, 90, or 120+ days;

Individual needs and preferences: rehabs that treat dual diagnoses, just opioid detox, gender-specific rehab, or age-specific center.

Seeking help a.s.a.p. can help to avoid harmful consequences, including an overdose. If you want to beat your addiction and learn effective coping strategies for life, do it today.