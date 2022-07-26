Ex-Student’s Startup selected for Top London Investment Event

A business co-founded by a former Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) student is one of just 10 selected to represent University College London (UCL) Innovation & Enterprise at a demo day in the capital.

James Della Valle, who studied A Levels at BTC, founded the sustainable shipping company BoxxDocks last year with Alessandro Attanzio and Amarjit Pall. James heads up product research, development and design for the company, which has created the world’s first adaptable shipping solution; smart logistics boxes that collapse to the size of their contents, enabling users to reduce carbon footprint, slash wasted shipping space and increase the volume of goods they can deliver. Manufactured in the UK, their products are designed to minimise plastic consumption and utilise recycled PP plastics, creating shipping solutions that are durable, reusable and designed with end-of-life re-moulding in mind.

BoxxDocks is already working in partnership with the Hatchery Programme at UCL and the Enterprise Steps Programmes led by Newham College with partners London South Bank University and Nwes (part-funded by the European Union). The company has been listed by TechRound as one of top 100 start-ups in the UK for 2021 and was recently shortlisted for the first ever National StartUp Awards in the Manufacturing & Engineering category.

London Demo Day is an opportunity for selected start-up businesses to pitch to international investors. BoxxDocks is one of just 10 companies chosen by UCL Innovation & Enterprise to take part and potentially gain key investment opportunities and investor outreach, as well as marking exposure to a wider audience of like-minded start-ups. The company is hoping that this expose expands our outreach sustainable mission and attracts new clients.

James said

I chose to attend BTC because of the flexibility and freedom the College provided me in steering and tailoring my education toward my interests and goals. At BTC, I was able to become a truly independent learner, which provided an easy transition between my A Levels and attending UCL for both undergraduate and Master’s degrees which has only furthered my ability to start a business.

Head of A Levels & Business Vanessa Hughes said

We’re so proud of James and his achievements since achieving his A Levels, and delighted to have played a role in the development of this forward-thinking entrepreneur. We pride ourselves at BTC on developing students beyond the curriculum, and James is a shining example of this. Not only has he shown himself to have high aspirations and be a lifelong inquirer, but he has also given back to our community by volunteering to speak to recent Junior Honours students about his career, of which he should be very proud.

Find out more about BoxxDocks and its development at www.boxxdocks.com. For information about A Levels and full-time, adult and degree-level business courses and Apprenticeships available at BTC, explore our website or come to a BTC information event.