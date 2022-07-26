Free summer activities for all children

With the school holidays beginning, and many families struggling to afford to keep their children safe and entertained over the summer weeks, Doncaster Council will be providing free activities for children aged 6 – 18 years across the borough.

Cllr Lani-Mae Ball, Portfolio Lead for Education, Skills & Young People, said: “We are really excited to present to Doncaster’s children and young people our universal summer programme of activities.

“Mayor Ros Jones and I took the decision to invest £250k in our 2022 summer holiday programme as we want our children and young people to have somewhere safe, exciting and fun to go to over their summer holidays. We are so grateful to every group that’s working over the summer to deliver this.

“We have used the money to target areas across Doncaster most in need and will continue to invest in our children and young people who have shown so much strength and resilience over the last few years.

“I hope they all have a great summer and make the most of what’s out there – we have activities ranging from sports to arts and crafts and themed camp experiences, so there will be lots of fun!”

The activities are available to book now at www.doncaster.gov.uk/summer

Keep checking back as more activities will continue to be available to book in the coming weeks.