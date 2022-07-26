Growing Communities Fund launched – News

Braunton FC Ability Team (sporting activities for people with disabilities)



Projects that support Devon communities have the opportunity to apply for funding through a new scheme.

Grants ranging from £500 to £3,000 are available through the Growing Communities Fund.

We’ve established the new fund to assist projects which directly benefit communities, either by helping to build self-reliance and resilience, tackle hardship such as food and fuel inequality, improve mental health and wellbeing, address loneliness and isolation, or respond to the climate emergency.

Schemes that are eligible for funding can be new initiatives responding to an identified need, as well as those that link to established work but use innovation to improve efficiency and provision or reach a wider audience.

Councillor Roger Croad, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality, said: “People right across the county are feeling the effect of the current cost of living crisis as well as the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. The Growing Communities Fund can provide vital support to local communities which can make a genuine difference. Not only is this fund looking to back innovative new schemes that pilot different ways of working, but there’s also the opportunity to provide additional support to existing projects where they’re adding value to their work.”

Applications for grant funding can be made by:

• Not for profit, voluntary or community groups, registered charities or social enterprises that are providing services or activities for the benefit of people and communities in Devon (at least 75% of beneficiaries need to be in the administrative area of Devon County Council);

• Parish or Town Councils, where the project or activity has a clear benefit to the local community and is not replacing statutory provision;

• Schools, where the project or activity has a clear benefit to the wider community over and above statutory provision;

• National charities, where there is a local branch that is managed locally and has its own bank account;

• Churches or church groups, where the project or activity has a clear benefit to the wider community and is not promoting a specific religion or worship;

• Community Interest Companies (CIC’s) limited by guarantee where:

There is a clear charitable purpose and defined social benefit outlined in the Articles of Association and a named asset lock with objectives which are both charitable and similar to the objectives of the CIC.

The project for which funding is requested is charitable, i.e. it must not be part of the trading services for which there would usually be a charge.

The funding requested is for costs to deliver the project and not managing the CIC.

Organisations who hold a current grant from us from another grant programme are eligible to apply but must demonstrate how their proposed activity is different to and does not duplicate their existing project.

Grants of between £500 and £1,000 will be paid to organisations prior to work taking place and a report about the project will need to be submitted within three months of completion. Grants of over £1,000 and up to £3,000 will be reimbursed upon receipt of an end of project report outlining what the funds paid for and the impact and outcomes.

Applications must be submitted online, and funding used or allocated before 31 March 2023.

You can complete and submit the grants application form online.

For more information please contact communitygrants@devon.gov.uk or call 01392 383379.