MK College’s Football Academy takes the final

MK College’s Football Academy won the final of the Spartan South Midlands League Division 2 Cup

Last week, MK College’s Football Academy won the final of the Spartan South Midlands League Division 2 Cup in their first year of competing in elite men’s football.

The team won against Totternhoe FC at Tring Athletic FC in the cup final on Thursday 5 May. After 90 minutes the game finished 1-1, with the MK College team taking the trophy after the game went straight to penalties. After four penalties each, the game finished 3-1 to MK College.

The victory comes after an impressive season for the team and coaching staff in both the local and English Colleges FA (ECFA) National Leagues.

Iain Ellis, Team Leader for Milton Keynes College’s Football Academy, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this football academy once again. In my six years at the College we have been National Champions twice and have now delivered some more silverware in our first season in men’s football. The students deserve all the credit for their tireless work every day in training. They work hard six days a week and fully commit their time and effort and this is nothing more than they deserve. I’d like to thank everyone who came to show their support to this fantastic group of young men. What a night and one we will always remember!”