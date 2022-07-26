Real Living Wage investment for Adult Social Care providers



Posted on Monday 25th July 2022

Blackpool Council fund Adult Social Care providers to pay staff ‘The Real Living Wage’

Blackpool Council have committed an additional £2 million of its budget in order to support the adult social care sector in Blackpool to provide the ‘real Living Wage’ to social care staff.

From April the 1st this year the National Living Wage (people aged 23 and over) increased from £8.91 to £9.50 per hour. For several years now Blackpool Council has been reflecting a higher than National Living Wage rate in their costing models to support social care providers with the challenges of recruitment and retention. This year, for the first time, the proposals include the ‘real Living Wage’*, which takes hourly pay up from £9.50 per hour to £9.90, which has meant an additional investment of £2 million from the council’s budget.

The Local Authority has been working closely with providers on this proposal and a total of 73 adult social care providers have signed up to pay the Real Living wage to their staff. The council also continue to work with those providers who are not able to commit to the real Living Wage just yet to understand the issues and try to address the barriers.

Care workers have had an incredibly difficult time during the pandemic. They have delivered services to the most vulnerable in our community and have been instrumental in the fight with their selflessness and care.

Understandably, social care staff sometimes feel undervalued when compared to staff working in retail on higher rates of pay. Whilst pay can’t always be matched to other sectors, this is one of the reasons why the Council has taken the decision to model its fee rates based on the real Living Wage calculations. In return, providers have committed to use the increase in the fee rate to pay their staff a higher basic hourly pay rate.

Cllr Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, and Community Health and Wellbeing, said:

“Blackpool Council has had an aspiration to see providers able to pay their staff the real Living Wage for quite some time. It has become clear that the most effective way to address the continuing challenges with recruitment and retention is to improve the pay and conditions of our social care workforce. “During the pandemic our social care staff were, in my eyes true heroes giving selflessly to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. It is essential that we do what we can to support the recruitment and retention of this most valued work force. “I am really pleased we are able to offer investment of £4.8 million from our budget when we have had to find savings of £8.6 million overall. “Our priority is to support our vulnerable and elderly residents, maintain services and ensure residents live independent lives. We cannot do this without good staff and that is why £2 million of this investment is to fund the difference from the National Living Wage to providing the ‘real Living Wage’ for staff. “It is a testament to how important the staff in this sector are to us and I hope we can support as many providers to sign up to this as possible. “Monitoring procedures will be put in place to ensure that this investment is being reflected in the pay packets of care staff and I would encourage anyone who is worried about this to get in touch”

Kevin Lavery, chief executive of NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said:

“Our social care workforce make a vital contribution to the health and care in our communities. That’s why the NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria welcomes and supports the proposal for the real Living Wage and the using this funding to provide additional strength and stability in social care which we need after a challenging period. This investment is a good example of the greater integration we need across health and care and aim to see more of going forwards. “This funding helps to recognise the compassion and care social care staff have demonstrated whilst being instrumental during the pandemic. Social care has maintained support to some of those who are most vulnerable in our population and is critical to maintaining people’s independence in the community, as well as supporting them when recovery and rehabilitation is needed.”

More information on the real Living Wage and care providers in Blackpool and a full list of those signed up can be found at www.blackpool.gov.uk/reallivingwage



