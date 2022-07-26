Response to fire at Grenfell Tower in London



Posted on Friday 16th June 2017

Following the major incident at Grenfell Tower in London, Bournemouth Borough Council would like to reassure residents that we are working closely with Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Services to ensure the safety of residents in flat blocks across the town.

A total of 240 tower blocks of five storeys or more can be found across Bournemouth and Poole. The Fire Service is in the process of inspecting every block to assess the building for fire safety risks and to reassure residents.

We would remind residents living within flat blocks to follow the fire safety advice displayed within the common areas and on the inside of your flat door.

Further information is available from Dorset Fire & Rescue Services online.

Council tenants and leaseholders, can also visit the Your Communal Areas web page. Should tenants have any concerns then please contact us on the freephone repairs number 01202 123200.