Story of the Titanic comes to life during summer exhibition in Exeter

A major exhibition on the Titanic is coming to Exeter this summer.

Visitors will be able to view artefacts from the ship, explore the city’s connection to the Titanic, learn about the people who travelled on board and come face to face with items from the wreck site.

Titanic Museum Exhibition is a two-week experience coming to Exeter’s Corn Exchange during the August summer holiday.

Items available to see at the exhibition include:

A letter written onboard the Titanic

Titanic Quartermaster Alfred Oliver’s Silver pocket watch

Items from the wreck site, including a small piece of the Titanic’s hull

Chinaware and silverware used by first class passengers

Items from the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, where the Titanic was built

Visitors will learn about the history of the Titanic, life on board, and how the world was changed after the disaster.

The team from the upcoming PC game Titanic: Honor & Glory, will also be providing a playable demo, enabling people to explore the ship in unprecedented detail.

Renowned Titanic painter Simon Fisher will also be present to sign books and do a meet-and-greet.

A free audio guide will be available which tells the story of the Titanic and its passengers and crew with beautiful music, sound effects and actors. It’s completely free and runs on your mobile phone and only needs headphones.

The exhibition takes place at the Corn Exchange from Wednesday 10 August to Monday 22 August, 10am to 6pm.

General admission is £12.50 (£14.50 weekends), concessions: £8.50 (£9.50 weekends). Children 4-12 is £6.50 (£7.50 weekends), Under 4’s are free. £1 booking fee.

To book tickets visit the Corn Exchange website