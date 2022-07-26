The Sir Ian Stoutzker Prize 2022 Winner « #RWCMD

Congratulations to flautist Isabelle Harris on winning this year’s Sir Ian Stoutzker Prize.

The £10,000 prize is awarded annually to the College’s most outstanding instrumentalist or singer and this year’s prize highlighted the exceptional instrumentalists studying at the College.

Isabelle competed alongside fellow finalists, cellist Tabitha Selley, pianist Sayoko Wada, and saxophonist Megan Glover, who all presented a 30-minute recital of music of their choosing to a supportive audience of family, friends, and members of the public in the first Sir Ian Stoutzker Prize: Final open to audiences since 2020.

They performed in the Dora Stoutzker concert hall generously donated by Sir Ian in memory of his mother.

This year’s esteemed panel of judges was chaired by conductor and violinist Alex Laing, who was accompanied by pianist Penelope Roskell, cellist Jo Cole, saxophonist Amy Dickson, and flautist Claire Wickes.

‘It’s really worth acknowledging the quality of music that’s obviously coming out of the College, and clear evidence of the fantastic teaching here too. Hats off, it’s just fantastic to hear. What an absolute treat it’s been to hear a concert given by four absolute consummate professional musicians.

May I also say what an incredible experience to hear this amazing concert in the Dora Stoutzker Hall. The sound in here is just unbelievable: the smallest noise went straight around the entire room and enveloped us, it really was an experience as well as a joy.’

Thanks to our judges, and to our amazing accompanists.

Prizes such as the Sir Ian Stoutzker Prize provide students with opportunities to fund their education and often allow them to continue studying with us at the College for postgraduate degrees.

Previous winners of the Sir Ian Stoutzker Prize include soprano Elena Zamudio, and tenor Rhodri Jones.

