Time Capsule buried at The Reef

Date published: 22nd July 2021

North Norfolk District Council has buried a time capsule on the construction site at The Reef to reflect life at the present time

Local schools and organisations have all given their mementos for the future residents of Sheringham to see a reflection of what life was like in 2021.

The children have provided every day or ‘on-this-day’ items, like a copy of the local newspapers and pieces of COVID PPE, such as face mask.

Example contributions to the capsule

Year 7 students from Sheringham High School wrote letters to their future selves outlining their ambitions for their future careers and discussed issues facing society, such as COVID, climate change and plastic pollution, with messages of hope that these have been addressed in the future.

Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery wrote letters to children of the future, telling them about their families, toys, pets and hobbies and their predictions for flying cars.

Sheringham Woodfields School wrote, drew and took photos of their favourite activities both in school and out-and-about in the local area. They also wrote about their favourite TV shows, music, computer games and their current fashion trends with every student contributing something to the capsule.

School children from Sheringham High School and Sheringham Woodfields School

Sheringham & Beeston Sea Scouts

The time capsule is buried at the entrance of the Reef and will be dug up in many years to come, when the building reaches the end of its operational life.

Cllr. Virginia Gay, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Wellbeing & Culture said:



“It’s a wonderful idea to preserve the best moments and causes for celebration that we have had in 2021 – a remarkably difficult year for many – for future generations to be able to reflect upon.

We wish that the residents who open the time capsule in the future live in a happy and healthy time and have fulfilled all the hopes and dreams we have wished for them.”

North Norfolk District Council, Metnor Construction Ltd., Sheringham High School, Sheringham Woodfields School and Sheringham Town Mayor

Left to Right: Cllr. Virginia Gay, Cllr. Sarah Bütikofer, Sheringham Mayor Peter Ratcliffe , Cllr. Liz Withington, Cllr. Penny Bevan-Jones

Left to Right: Chief Executive Steve Blatch, Programme & Project Manager Kate Rawlings, Asst. Director for Sustainable Growth Rob Young

The Reef is a multi-million pound, state-of-the-art leisure centre in Sheringham, which will provide a leisure offering unlike any that North Norfolk has seen before. It has been built to the highest accessibility standards and will provide a wide range of poolside and fitness options, including gym, exercise classes and high-tech studio offerings.

Find out more about The Reef

Local organisations who have contributed:

-Sheringham High School

-Sheringham Woodfields School

-Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery

-Sheringham and Beeston Regis Sea Scouts and Cubs

-North Norfolk Tourist Information Centre

-North Norfolk Branch of the University of the Third Age

-Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society (CSODS)

-North Norfolk District Council (NNDC)

-Sheringham Library

Full contents of the Time Capsule:

-Mammoth Marathon medal

-NNDC Staff Plastic Water bottle

-NNDC Social distancing Posters

-NNDC Community Housing and Coastal Protection Leaflets

-NNDC Deep History Coast Leaflet, Pen and Badge

-NNDC Safer Seals Campaign leaflets

-NNDC Environmental Charter

-Aerial photo of the NNDC Office, Holt Road, Cromer

-U3A poster and leaflet

-CSODS Production leaflet

-Scout Local Knowledge Badge Photos

-Scout Emails with Australian Scout pen pal

-Euro 2020 Panini sticker album

-Euro 2020 completed wall chart

-1st and 2nd class stamp and coins and a cheque.

-North Norfolk Railway children’s puzzles set

-The Radio Times

-Sheringham Independent/Just Sheringham/Holt Chronicle/Cromer Crab Tales

-The Beano

-Blue flag (signalling beach and water quality for the coast)

-Pack of disposable masks

-Covid-19 test-at-home lateral flow kit

-Leaflets for local attractions and events including Cromer Pier Show, the Sheringham Little Theatre, National Trust, Holt country Park, Africa Alive, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Regal Movieplex (‘what’s on this week?’) and the library summer reading challenge.

-Bus time tables, local restaurant take away menus and till receipts from Sainsbury’s, Tescos and Waitrose.

-Plans and Photos from during the construction of the Reef

-Sheringham Woodfields School Prospectus

-Sheringham High School Planner

-Copy of Eastern Daily Press and North Norfolk News

A Memory stick including photos of:

-The Splash being built

-The Splash being demolished

-Construction of The Reef

-NNDC Staff photos taken around Sheringham during lockdown

-Photos of Sheringham Scouts and Cubs

-A copy of the NNDC local plan, including coastal defence plans

-Photos of Sheringham high street in July 2021