When is the best time to sell your property?

Owning a property is one of the best ways of investment, which has been followed by millions around the world. About 78.9% of the world’s population invests in properties every year. Investing in the UK has become popular among several people across the world. Most Knightsbridge estate agents remain occupied throughout the year when it comes to closing deals for sellers. The pre-owned properties are usually sold if the landlords want to upsize and vacate the place or move out of the country. However, sellers must wait for the right time before they decide to enter the country’s property radar. By following the right strategy, sellers can find the best time to close the deal effortlessly.

PROPERTY MARKET IN THE UK- 2022

The real estate business of London, England and other parts of the UK is always busy and flourishing. With an increased number of property sales, the availability has decreased to a great extent. The year 2022 had an excellent number of sales despite many hindrances. The momentum will be stronger in the coming months with higher price tags for properties. It would be a seller’s market for the next few months till the demand cools down.

MARKET CONDITIONS FOR BEST SALE

One thing that often baffles them is the wavering property market. It is challenging to determine the ideal condition of the property market to step in as a seller. The demand for certain property types in a few boroughs is distinct, and this is not constant either. When the demand for properties is higher than the homes for sale, people would be ready to bid higher. With competitive pricing and selecting the best bid, sellers can make unimaginably high profits.

BUYING VS SELLING- THE DEMAND

Living in the UK is a dream for many, and thousands of people are seen flocking into different neighbourhoods every year. Considering the growing demand and the number of dwellings on sale in the last few years, the ratio is quite an unexpected one. Demand is way too higher than the supply with an exhausted housing inventory. Not many new builds are available or emerging in the next few months. This makes the seller’s market a huge and profitable one. However, this condition keeps frequently changing in the UK. But in the UK, this situation is always shifting. With the assistance of Hyde Park Letting Agents, sellers may make a decision and proceed with closing profitable agreements knowing more about the current trends and the direction the market is leaning.

SEASONAL VARIATIONS

Every property sale that takes place in the UK is affected by several aspects every step of the way. Considering the many factors, landlords proceed to make their sales at the right time. One such factor that creates a massive impact is the season. The demand for properties varies with the seasons of the year, and sellers need to keep this in mind before they decide what to do further.

SUMMER:

Residents of the UK spend most time indoors and with their loved ones during summers and have ample time to hunt for London properties. With children being on a school break and no greater commitments, many families stay available for home viewings during this period. Although, due to the humidity and the hot weather, some people might find it exhausting to go on for a home viewing. Summer is a good time but not ideal in many parts of the country.

WINTER:

The neighbourhoods of the UK are freezing during the winters, where most streets and rooftops are covered with snow. The majority of people planning to look for new homes would avoid stepping out during this season. Likewise, properties are sold at a very less cost where the seller would end up facing several financial losses. Not many sellers in the UK would risk selling their property during this phase of the year. Unless they are in real need of finances or other urgencies, they won’t sell their homes.

SPRING:

A time of the year that is a personal favourite for almost everyone living in the UK in the spring. With pleasant weather and a mass crowd hovering along the neighbourhoods, sellers cannot find a better time for marketing and proceed with selling their property. Almost all buyers would swarm out during this time of the year and residents get to enjoy a sea of property options. Despite the crowded seller’s market, they can effortlessly sell their property due to the soaring demand for homes.

BEST DAY AND TIME

As most of the marketing takes place online with people glued to their phones, and the process has eased out extensively. However, some strategies are to be followed when adopting online mediums. More people would be active on social networks from Thursday to Sunday. The best time would be noon and evenings to reach a mass audience.