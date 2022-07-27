There is no atomic, physical, or optical difference between a natural diamond and a lab-made and artificially created diamond. Nobody can distinguish between the two. Therefore lab-created diamonds are just like real diamonds. However, the process through which they are made is different than that of natural and mined diamonds. Read the article and go through the information given below to get a complete and thorough answer to the question “Are lab grown diamonds real?”, and to know more on the topic.

Diamonds have always been precious. They are memorable gifts and the most popular and expensive ornaments. Diamonds may be formed naturally in millions and billions of years due to the compression forces that act on carbon particles lying within the crust of the Earth in the deeper layers. Volcanic eruptions bring the naturally made diamonds to the upper surfaces of Earth, from where they are mined and sold. However, the new trend of artificially and lab-made diamonds is catching up. These diamonds are made in laboratories where artificial conditions are created for their manufacturing. As stated, there is no difference between a real diamond and a diamond made in a laboratory.

The Manufacturing of Lab Made and Artificially Created Diamonds

Unlike a natural diamond that is created due to extreme heat and pressure inside the earth’s bowels, the laboratory-made diamond is made in a laboratory. Today there are different kinds of technologies that may create pressure and heat artificially and cause the rearrangement of atoms and molecules to form a lab-grown diamond. Below are some of the important technologies used today for manufacturing diamonds In the laboratories.

HPHT (High Pressure and High Temperature)

HPHT was the very first method used for creating diamonds in a lab and was first deployed during the 1950s. The process can also be used for adding and enhancing the colors in a diamond and to make them green, yellow, blue, or even colorless. In the HPHT method, a small seed of diamond is placed inside carbon in a laboratory. The seed of a diamond is then exposed to extreme pressure and heat just the way it would face inside of the earth. A pressure of up to 1.5 million psi and a heat up to 2000 Fahrenheit may be applied to the seed. At such intense pressure and heat, the carbon will melt and will form the molecular structure of a diamond. The material is cooled subsequently and results in a diamond. These diamonds may have a yellow tinge and hue to them as they utilize nitrogen in the process of their formation. Also while a natural diamond is not magnetic, the HPHT diamond has certain magnetic properties. When there are boron impurities present, the HPHT diamond has a blue hue and tinge to it.

CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition)

CVD is a relatively new method for manufacturing diamonds in a laboratory and was first used during the 1980s. This technology uses smaller machines and less pressure when compared to the older HPHT Technology. In the CVD method, the seed of a diamond will be placed inside a vacuum chamber. Gas enriched with carbon is filled inside the vacuum chamber. It is heated up to 1500 Fahrenheit. At such a high pressure, the gas will form the plasma molecular structure. Carbon pieces get formed and will layer on the seed of the diamond. It will be further grown and cooled into a diamond. The CVD method can form the rare natural diamonds called Type 2-A diamonds. It is a relatively pure form of diamond and is devoid of any boron or nitrogen impurities.

Time of Formation

While a naturally-made diamond may get formed in approximately 3 billion years, a diamond that is created in a lab may be formed in approximately 2 or 3 weeks. The blue or the yellow diamonds made with the use of HPHT technology may be formed in as less as 5 days. A caret or diamond that is developed in a laboratory does not take more than a month to be formed completely.

Benefits of the Man-Made or Lab-Created Diamonds

The laboratory/man-made diamonds can offer certain distinct advantages over the natural diamonds. Some of the important benefits of lab-cultured and grown diamonds are listed below.

A lab cultured diamond can be up to 50% cheaper than a natural diamond.

Lab-made diamonds use much less water in their manufacturing and therefore are good for the sustainability of the earth.

Mining in poor conditions may have both humanitarian and ethical concerns. There are no such concerns when you purchase lab-made diamonds.

Lab-grown diamonds that are manufactured using the latest techniques such as CVD are of the highest quality in terms of color, cut, carat, weight, and clarity.

Lab-made and grown diamonds look the same as the mined and natural diamonds to both naked as well as trained eyes. Therefore, you can purchase a good quality diamond at a much lesser cost when you choose a lab-made diamond.

Conclusion

The lab-made and grown diamonds come with their grading report. You can choose a lab-made diamond for your next gift (and ring!) and ensure that you are choosing a more sustainable and affordable option. The man-made diamonds are also available online and you can easily get them delivered to your doorsteps.