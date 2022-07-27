Aspirational Year 9s Join Oxbridge Event

Local teenagers aspiring to places at Oxford, Cambridge and other top universities have got their first step on the ladder thanks to a two-day ‘Access to Oxbridge’ event provided by the A Levels and International Baccalaureate (IB) team at Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC).

More than 20 high-achieving Year 9 scholars from schools across Somerset signed up for the two-day taster at the Taunton campus. Designed specifically for academic young people who are already thinking about their progression route after College, the event aimed to encourage intellectual curiosity beyond the curriculum and equip attendees with an understanding of what it means to be the kind of independent inquirer sought by the UK’s top universities.

BTC provided a range of sessions encompassing science, humanities and creative subjects. The tasters included ‘Exploration Science’, ‘Digital Skills for the Future’, Languages and Learning’ and ‘Theory of Knowledge’.

Event leader Bex Miller said

A huge thank you to all students who participated in this programme. It was an absolute pleasure to work with such inquisitive and interested students, who will absolutely go far in the future. Tickets for this free taster sold out incredibly quickly, which speaks volumes about the high aspirations young people have in our local area. We look forward to working with students on similar events in the future, including further Access to Oxbridge Courses for Year 9 students, the Junior Honours programme for Year 10 students, and Academic Evenings for Year 11s.

Due to popular demand, additional Access to Oxbridge taster events are being planned. For more information or to apply, visit Events.