Cancer survivor celebrates graduation to become a nursing associate – two years in the waiting – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

She may have waited two years longer planned – but Lisa Tomlinson-Cowie finally got the chance to attend her graduation ceremony after qualifying as a nursing associate.

After completing the FdSc programme in the School of Health and Life Sciences at Teesside University and sitting her exams in the height of the pandemic, Lisa graduated from the class of 2020 as a qualified nursing associate last week.

Nursing associates work with healthcare support workers and registered nurses to deliver care for patients and the public.

She said: “It’s been a long time coming, so it was great to finally get there in the end. It was such a wonderful feeling. Even though it was a little bit later because of the pandemic, it was still just as special.”

Lisa also spoke to BBC Tees this week about the degree and about her tireless campaigning around cervical screening.

Since her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2007, when she was just 31, Lisa has lobbied for a reduction in the age that women can access cervical screenings.

She overcame the cancer, as well as cancer in her appendix in 2015 which resulted in surgery.

In recognition of her charitable work and inspirational journey, Lisa received the Teesside Hero Award from Teesside Philanthropic Foundation during her studies.

To listen to the interview, go 20:00 into the recording https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0cjsmqj

Leave a comment