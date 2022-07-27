Cannon Hall Park and Gardens celebrated as one of the best green spaces

Cannon Hall Park and Gardens has been successful, once again, in achieving Green Flag Status.

The Green Flag award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces. It is awarded to outstanding places for their landscapes, biodiversity, and heritage features amongst many other criteria.

The park has undergone a huge transformation over the last four years with a £3.8M investment, £2.9M of which was from the Heritage Lottery Fund and its players, which has seen many new features added.

Visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year it is a vital space for both local residents and those travelling from across the region.

The team at Cannon Hall were praised by Green Flag for their hard work and dedication in caring for the parkland and making it such a special place to visit.

Spokesperson for the Green Flag Award said: “The enthusiasm, commitment and hard work of all the team looking after Cannon Hall is excellent.

The strengths include the team, the restoration of the walled garden, the very special Richard Woods landscape, the great interpretation and the volunteer’s work.”

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have such stunning landscapes right her on our doorstep in Barnsley. Cannon Hall parklands is a fine example of breath-taking Yorkshire scenery. It has everything from a Pre-Raphaelite Fairyland, walled gardens, trails, icehouse, woodlands, historic pear collections and even boats on the lake. It makes for a perfect day out. Another of its outstanding features is the Hall, nestled in the gardens it transports people back to a time of Georgian splendour and is absolutely free to enter.”

For more information about Cannon Hall visit www.cannon-hall.com