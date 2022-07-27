Chairman cements charitable commitment with buy a brick campaign

People wishing to support adults with severe learning disabilities can buy a piece of a purpose-built care facility in Bicester for just £5.

Councillor Les Sibley, Chairman of Cherwell District Council, announced in June that Alexandra House of Joy is his chosen charity for his term in office. He has now launched a “buy a brick campaign” to help raise £3m.

Councillor Les Sibley, Chairman of Cherwell District Council, said: “Alexandra House of Joy are working to build a distinctive, multipurpose care centre for adults with severe and profound learning disabilities.

“They have been gifted land to build on and now I want to rally local support so that brick by brick we can make their vision a reality.

“The plans feature art, music and craft rooms, bedrooms for respite and end of life care, a sensory garden, and a hydrotherapy pool. The charity will be offering daily activities for clients to participate in there, creating a community that will make a real difference to people who need this kind of dedicated support.

“The opportunities that the centre will offer, as one comprehensive package, will not only serve Bicester, but the whole of Cherwell district and wider region too.

“I am delighted to be able to support Alexandra House of Joy during my term of office and warmly invite anyone who wishes to contribute to care for adults with learning disabilities to buy a £5 brick.”

Alexandra House of Joy was gifted the land and in 2021 was granted outline planning permission to build on a site off Seelscheid Way in Bicester.

Cllr Sibley is a longstanding supporter of the charity, having previously raised funds for them during his terms as mayor of Bicester and chairman of Oxfordshire County Council.

For details of how to buy a brick contact the Chairman’s personal assistant by emailing liz.matthews@cherwell-dc.gov.uk

Photo credit: Gong Xi

