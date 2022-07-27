Country Parks to fly Green Flags again for 18th consecutive year

Date published: 26th July 2022

North Norfolk District Council is proud to once again receive the Green Flag Award for Holt Country Park, Pretty Corner Woods and Sadler’s Wood.

The Countryside team have worked hard over the last year to ensure the woodlands are well maintained, providing exceptional natural spaces for everyone to enjoy.

This year marks the 18th Year that Holt Country Park has been commended with the Green Flag Award.

Eligibility for the Green Flag Award is defined by set requirements that parks and green spaces have to meet, and improve upon each year – these requirements include excellent management of the parks, providing accessible, easily navigable (including directional signage and information boards) and clean space for residents and visitors.

The Council’s green spaces regularly hold community engagement events, where visitors can engage in activities such as tree planting or giveaways, volunteer conservation days and family events.

Cllr. Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for Culture, Leisure & Wellbeing said:

“It’s 18 years since North Norfolk District Council received its first Green Flag at Holt Country Park. Since then we have added two more Green Flag areas and have maintained an almost unbroken record of achievement in the Green Flag Awards.

Many congratulations to our Countryside team for this acknowledgement of the work that they do day in and day out and in all weathers.

Year on year, our country park and woodlands are home to friend or family days out, a place to learn about our woodlands and biodiversity, and a clean environment in which to enjoy the natural world which is so vital to all of us.”

Leisure & Localities Manager Colin Brown said:

“Retaining the Green Flag Award is no easy feat – the Countryside team have worked very hard over the last year maintaining spaces we can be incredibly proud of.

We love our parks and recognise how important they are to our residents and visitors.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Holt Country Park, Sadler’s Wood and Pretty Corner Woods worthy of a Green Flag Award.

They are vital green spaces for the community in North Norfolk. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

As part of the Levelling Up bid for Cromer, the Council has proposed enhancements to the East Cliff area, including Green Flag status aspiration, a new wild play area and a new planting and management regime.

There are number of events running throughout the summer holidays at the sites, with events catering for adults, children and families, including orienteering, self-led trails, activity days and creative events such as bat & bird box making.

You can find more details on the Holt Country Park page, or book at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/book