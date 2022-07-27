Dorset Road Fix – resurfacing August 2022

Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.



To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.

We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.

August sites

Bramdon Lane, Portesham – 1 & 2 August

road closed 8pm to 6am

Worgret Road, Wareham – 2 to 4 August

road closed 8pm to 6am

South Street, Wareham – 5 & 8 August

road closed 8pm to 6am

Corfe Road, Stoborough – 9 & 10 August

road closed 8pm to 6am

The Common, Moreton – 11 & 12 Aug

road closed 7am to 5pm

B3082 Blandford Road (Tadden Bends), Wimborne – 11, 12 & 15 Aug

road closed 8pm to 6am

B3082 Blandford Road (QE School), Wimborne – 16 & 17 Aug

road closed 8pm to 6am

Victoria Road, Ferndown – 18 to 26 Aug

road closed weekdays 8pm to 6am

Broadlands Road, Weymouth – 30 August

road closed 9am to 4pm

Hardwick Street, Weymouth – 31 August

road closed 9am to 4pm

Brownlow Street (Hardwick Street to Lennox Street), Weymouth – 1 Sept

road closed 9am to 4pm

Road maintenance

Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.

Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.