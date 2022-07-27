Dorset Road Fix – resurfacing August 2022
Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.
To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.
We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.
August sites
Bramdon Lane, Portesham – 1 & 2 August
road closed 8pm to 6am
Worgret Road, Wareham – 2 to 4 August
road closed 8pm to 6am
South Street, Wareham – 5 & 8 August
road closed 8pm to 6am
Corfe Road, Stoborough – 9 & 10 August
road closed 8pm to 6am
The Common, Moreton – 11 & 12 Aug
road closed 7am to 5pm
B3082 Blandford Road (Tadden Bends), Wimborne – 11, 12 & 15 Aug
road closed 8pm to 6am
B3082 Blandford Road (QE School), Wimborne – 16 & 17 Aug
road closed 8pm to 6am
Victoria Road, Ferndown – 18 to 26 Aug
road closed weekdays 8pm to 6am
Broadlands Road, Weymouth – 30 August
road closed 9am to 4pm
Hardwick Street, Weymouth – 31 August
road closed 9am to 4pm
Brownlow Street (Hardwick Street to Lennox Street), Weymouth – 1 Sept
road closed 9am to 4pm
Road maintenance
Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.
Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.