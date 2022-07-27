Dorset's Council Leaders reaffirm commitment to Future Dorset

Bournemouth44 mins agoDorset's Council Leaders reaffirm commitment to Future DorsetBy Regional News EditorIn Bournemouth0 Post Views: 65Future Dorset, local government reorganisationSource link Show More Previous Post Aspirational Year 9s Join Oxbridge Event Next Post Cannon Hall Park and Gardens celebrated as one of the best green spacesRelated Articles Council statement regarding Professor Green declining to meeting with Housing Services GoodGym – a year of running good deeds GoodGym – a year of running good deeds Bournemouth's iconic seafront undergoes further enhancement works Summer Job Opportunities on the Coast with the Most Bournemouth's young people to take part in Youth Parliamentary Debate Response to fire at Grenfell Tower in London