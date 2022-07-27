DSA update – Doncaster Council

Statement from Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority on Doncaster Sheffield Airport – latest update

“Following an initial discussion last week, today (Monday July 25th) officers from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Doncaster Council met with representatives from Peel Group to discuss the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“The meeting was positive and productive. All parties are approaching this with urgency and commitment and will hold further discussions over the coming days and weeks. Work will now be undertaken at pace to develop all workable options for the airport operations and site that benefits the wider region.

“In the meantime there is a lot of work to be done to look consider these options with scrutiny and in detail. We are giving our officers the time and space to work with Peel to do this.”