Green Homes Grants available to residents via local authority scheme



Posted on Wednesday 31st March 2021

Green Homes Grants are now available to eligible Blackpool residents via Cosy Homes in Lancashire (CHiL).

Qualifying residents in Blackpool can access this energy-efficiency grant scheme which is worth up to £10,000 per property. The grant scheme is available to owners-occupiers, private tenants and social tenants, although a contribution from a landlord will be required for all rented properties.

To qualify, households need to meet the income threshold and be living in properties with low energy performance ratings.

Applications are made through CHiL, who are an affordable warmth initiative established by the 15 local authorities in Lancashire, with the aim of reducing fuel poverty across the county.

They can help residents to access the scheme, which covers the cost of installing energy saving measures, such as solid wall insulation and renewable heating technologies, to make homes warmer now and in the future. The funding does not cover gas boiler replacements.

Cllr Jim Hobson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said:

“As we move into spring and the weather is getting warmer, now is the ideal time to apply for this grant to ensure your home is insulated in time for next winter. “We really encourage all residents who are struggling to heat their homes in winter to get in touch with Cosy Homes in Lancashire to find out if they’re eligible. “Properties eligible for the grant are those with a low Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D,E,F or G. “If the property meets the criteria then the household must also be eligible to access the grant. “Eligible households will have a combined income of no more than £30,000 with savings of less than £16,000. Anyone in receipt of benefits is likely to qualify.”

The scheme closes in December so residents should apply as soon as possible by visiting the CHiL website – www.chil.uk.com/green-homes-grant-scheme or contacting CHiL on 03306 061 488



