Number of cycle hangars set to double in next four years

Six hundred and seventy five new bike hangars will be installed in Hackney by 2026, in a huge expansion of secure on-street cycle parking in the borough, helping those without space in their homes to store bikes safely on the street and encourage more people to cycle.

Hackney is London’s capital of cycling, with a higher proportion of people cycling than anywhere else, and it’s hoped the new cycle hangars will significantly reduce the number of people waiting for a cycle parking space, which currently stands at 5,000.

The installations will double the number of hangars and increase the number of bike spaces by more than 4,000.

As part of the implementation of the new programme, a new Council team will manage applications for a cycle hangar space and the rollout of the hundreds of new hangars.