Register to attend SECAmb’s Annual Members Meeting and find more about your local ambulance service

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, (SECAmb) is inviting members of the public to attend its Annual Members Meeting, (AMM), to discover more about their local ambulance service.

The AMM, which returns as an ‘in person’ event for the first time since 2019, takes place at Lingfield Park Resort & Racecourse in Lingfield, Surrey on Friday 2 September 2022.

A range of stalls will be on show from 1.15pm with refreshments served ahead of the formal AMM running from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

There will be an opportunity to learn life-saving CPR skills, talk to staff and volunteers as part of the exhibition and learn about the Trust’s services including the latest clinical innovations. People will also be able to find out more about volunteer opportunities at SECAmb and meet the Trust’s governors.

Attendees will also hear from the Trust’s Board and senior team and ask questions in a Q&A session at the end of the meeting.

Those attending are asked to register by completing our online form: https://forms.office.com/r/vdfhMBTB1i or by telephoning the Membership Office on 0300 123 9180.

SECAmb Interim Chief Executive Siobhan Melia said: “It’s good that we’re able to hold our AMM in person again after two years of hosting it online. With this being my first AMM since joining SECAmb earlier this month, I am looking forward to meeting more of our staff, volunteers and all those attending. I would encourage people to register to attend and come along and learn more about what our amazing staff and volunteers do day in, day out, across our region.”