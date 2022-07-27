SEC Small Business Advisory Committee to Discuss Liquidity Challenges for Investors in Small and Emerging Businesses

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee today released the agenda for its virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, which will address liquidity challenges for investors in small and emerging businesses.

The Committee, which provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, will start the morning session with updates from committee members on challenges and opportunities for small business capital formation as a result of current economic conditions.

The Committee will then explore secondary market liquidity issues faced by investors in companies that have raised money using Regulation A and Regulation Crowdfunding and whether there are changes that could facilitate increased secondary market liquidity for these investors. The Committee will also discuss secondary market liquidity challenges affecting smaller publicly-traded companies.

The full agenda, meeting materials, and information on how to listen to the meeting are available on the Committee webpage.