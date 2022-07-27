Take a trip on the Topsham Ferry

Topsham Ferry is a great way for people to cross the River Exe while out walking or cycling or just wanting to get to the other side!

With summer holidays upon us, there’s no better time to get out and about and see Exeter’s beautiful waterside locations.

The Ferryman has just released the August schedule for crossings.

Set in picturesque Topsham, the ferry operates between the landing in Ferry Road, by the Passage House, and Topsham Lock on the western bank of the river. There is no road access to Topsham Lock but it is on the Exe Estuary Trail cycling and walking route.

The service is operated by Exeter City Council and is separate to the Topsham to Turf Ferry which runs independently.

The weather forecast may lead to postponement or cancellation of ferry service. If in doubt please ring the ferry phone during the advertised times. The ferryman can be contacted during advertised operating times on 07801 203338.

Payments for use of the ferry can be made on board using contactless cards or cash.

Fares are as follows:

Single fare £1.50 per person (under 5s free)

Return fare £3 per person (under 5s free)

Bicycles 80p

Dogs and pushchairs free

Due to cargo weight restrictions a maximum of six pedal power bicycles or 4 battery powered bicycles can be carried at any one time.

Topsham Ferry August 2022 operating times

Monday 1 August CLOSED

Tuesday 2 August 9.30 am to 2.15 pm

Wednesday 3 August 9.30 am to 2.45 pm

Thursday 4 August 9.30 am to 3.15 pm

Friday 5 August 9.30 am to 4.00 pm

Saturday 6 August 9.30 am to 5.00 pm

Sunday 7 August 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Monday 8 August 10.45 am to 5.30 pm

Tuesday 9 August CLOSED

Wednesday 10 August 1pm to 5.30 pm

Thursday 11 August 9.30 am to 10.45 am & 3pm to 5.30 pm

Friday 12 August 9.30 am to 11.45 am & 4 pm to 5.30 pm

Saturday 13 August 9.30 am to 12.30 pm & 5 pm to 7.30 pm

Sunday 14 August 10 am to 1.30 pm

Monday 15 August CLOSED

Tuesday 16 August 10.45 am to 2.30 pm

Wednesday 17 August 9.30 am to 3 pm

Thursday 18 August 9.30 am to 3.30 pm

Friday 19 August 9.30 am to 4.15 pm

Saturday 20 August 9.30 am to 5 pm

Sunday 21 August 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Monday 22 August Closed

Tuesday 23 August 12 pm to 5.30 pm

Wednesday 24 August 1 pm to 5.30 pm

Thursday 25 August 9.30 am to 10.30 am & 2.15 pm to 5.30 pm

Friday 26 August 9.30 am to 11.00 am & 3 pm to 5.30 pm

Saturday 27 August 9.30 am to 11.45 am & 3.45 pm to 7.30 pm

Sunday 28 August 9.30 am to 12.30 pm & 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Monday 29 August 9.30 am to 1 pm & 5 pm to 6.30 pm Bank Holiday

Tuesday 30 August Closed

Wed 31August 10 am to 2 pm