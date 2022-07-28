Alum Chine Play Park now welcoming young pirates



Posted on Tuesday 13th June 2017

‘Pirates welcome’ was the message as Alum Chine’s fantastic new play park was officially opened yesterday 12 June by Bournemouth’s Mayor Lawrence Williams.

The ‘treasure island’ themed playground, based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous book, features an impressive pirate ship set within a rugged, natural seaside landscape. Follow the trail and discover buried treasure, or go on watch at the lookout. But beware the skeleton of Captain Flint!

The project has been delivered as part of the Seafront Strategy, a long term ongoing vision to create public spaces and facilities to inspire new generations of visitors.

The Mayor, Lawrence Williams said: “We are delighted to be continuing our Seafront Strategy with these improvements at Alum Chine Play Park. The wonderful provision in this park will surely delight our younger visitors. I am very proud of what has been achieved.”

A variety of challenges and discoveries await, from water and sand play for younger children to more adventurous play features to excite older ones. Get set for action, encounter new play equipment from basket swings, to bouncy seagulls, or just relax in the social spaces – made for simply sitting and chatting – as good play areas aren’t just about rushing around!

The playground has been designed with children of all ages in mind by Aileen Shackell, a landscape architect with around 25 years’ experience working in parks and open spaces including play areas, and the co-writer of ‘Design for Play – a guide to creating successful play spaces’, nationally recognised guidelines endorsed by both the Health & Safety Executive and ROSPA.

Recycled groynes from nearby beach management have been used to complete the park’s landscaping and parents and carers will find plenty of seating incorporated into the park.

The playground works are being partly being funded through the development of four new super huts at Alum Chine, which were installed this week, are available for sale on a 25 year lease. The huts are situated in a prime location within a gated area separated from the promenade. Enquiries for hut purchase should be directed to Nick Maguire nick.maguire@bcpcouncil.gov.uk or by telephone 01202 451760.

www.bournemouth.gov.uk/alumchine