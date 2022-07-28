

Posted on Monday 22nd March 2021

Blackpool Council will join the rest of the country to mark a year since the first lockdown began.

On Tuesday 23 March a day of reflection will be held nationally with a minute’s silence at 12pm to remember everyone who has died during the pandemic.

People will then be encouraged to light up their doorsteps with candles, torches or simply lights from their mobile phones, for a second minute of silence at 8pm, to show support and solidarity for the millions of people who have been bereaved in these incredibly tough times.

The Union flag on the Town Hall will be flown at half-mast.

In line with national Marie Curie campaign key buildings in the town will also be illuminated on Tuesday evening. Blackpool Tower, the Illuminations arches, Hampton by Hilton hotel and the Winter Gardens Dome will all be illuminated in yellow.

The day will be marked on Blackpool Council’s social media channels with both moments of reflection and reminders of the efforts the whole town made to care for, support and protect the community.

The Corona Kindness service remains open for residents who need support and assistance. They contacted by calling 0808 196 3080 from 9.00am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, or by emailing at helpneeded@blackpool.gov.uk



