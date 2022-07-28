Fire Safety Advice from the Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service

Date published: 27th July 2022

The Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service has issued advice regarding fire safety in the county because of the heatwave, rising temperatures and dry conditions. Due to these conditions, the risk of open and wildfires is very high.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following advice:

We encourage you not to light open fires such as BBQs, bonfires and campfires on or near dry grass or woodlands

We recommend that you do not light a BBQ at home – however, if you do, ensure that you put the BBQ over flat non-flammable ground and keep it away from fences, trees, shrubs and sheds

Keep a bucket of water or hose pipe close to your BBQ in case of an emergency

Never leave a BBQ unattended and ensure the ashes are cold before disposing of the BBQ

If your BBQ is gas, please ensure it is in good working order

Please dispose of all your litter responsibly, as wildfires can be started by throwing a cigarette out of a car window or leaving a glass bottle on the ground

We encourage visitors to stay alert for anyone starting a fire deliberately and should report any suspicious behaviour to the police immediately

Act responsibly and take safety precautions around water

Be aware that swimming in a river, lake or ocean is different from swimming in a pool – there are currents, changing conditions and submerged hazards

Never swim in a quarry; the water is very cold and sudden exposure could put you into shock and reduce your ability to swim

We encourage you to swim at lifeguarded beaches and between the red and yellow flags. You should also check the water before entering and check for hazards

If you are visiting North Norfolk, whether you are visiting our countryside or beaches, please think about fire safety and the safety of you, your family and others around you. Please enjoy North Norfolk safely.

If you spot a wildfire or another emergency, please don’t hesitate to dial 999 and report what you see.

For more information, please visit – How to contact 999 – Norfolk County Council