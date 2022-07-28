Philippa Hird appointed as next Chair of the University of Manchester Board of Governors

Philippa Hird has been appointed as the next Chair of the University of Manchester Board of Governors taking up the role on 1 September 2022. She will take over from outgoing Chair, Edward Astle, who has now completed six years in that role and a total of eight years on the Board.

Philippa has been a member of the Board of Governors since October 2021. She is an independent director with a particular interest in governance, people strategy, recruitment, remuneration and the delivery of complex change.

Pro-Chancellor, Jim Hancock, (on behalf of the Board Nominations Committee) said: ‘Philippa is an outstanding individual to take on the role of Chair of the Board of Governors at The University. She has a vast array of experience in both non-executive and executive roles vital to both support and challenge our executive leadership team and continue to move forward our wider governance agenda.’

Philippa Hird commented: ‘It is a privilege to have been appointed by the Board as the next Chair of this great University and my first priority is to build on the knowledge, I have already acquired about all the great things we do and the people that make that happen.

‘I believe that the focus in ‘Our Future’ strategy on research, education and social responsibility are the right ones to allow The University to thrive in what is a particularly challenging moment for higher education in the UK. We are well placed to seize the opportunities of a rapidly changing competitive, regulatory, and technological environment.

‘I aim to continue to develop the Board to ensure that we have the right diverse mix of skills and experience to support and challenge the Executive in meeting all the demands of the current landscape.’