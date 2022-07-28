University of Northampton takes latest step towards net zero carbon footprint

Today the University of Northampton has become the 95th UK university to announce its divestment from the fossil fuel industry.

As part of the Fossil Free declaration, the University has updated its Responsible Investment Portfolio to exclude fossil fuel companies. The Policy states that investment managers must consider ‘protection of the global environment, its climate and its biodiversity including, but not limited to, the reduction and future elimination of fossil fuel exploration and production’.

Signing the declaration is the University’s latest commitment to moving towards cleaner energies and achieving a net zero carbon campus by 2030.

Becky Bradshaw, Executive Director of Estates & Campus Services at the University of Northampton, said: “Here at the University of Northampton, we are proud to take this latest step in our established journey away from fossil fuels towards cleaner energies.

“As part of our wider approach to improving sustainability, we had already taken onboard the challenge of carbon reduction by seeking to switch to electricity and natural gas use on our Waterside campus, investigating renewable energy generation, as well as reducing food waste and single use plastic within our catering facilities – achieving a 29% reduction in our carbon footprint for 2020/21.

“There is a justified demand for the Higher Education sector to respond to the challenges of carbon reduction, and we’re glad to be on the front-foot and already taking significant strides towards reducing our carbon footprint.”

Further details on the University’s commitment to improving sustainability can be viewed on our website.