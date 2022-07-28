Update on new provider at Porthpean Outdoor Centre

A preferred bidder has been chosen as negotiations to secure the future of the Cornwall Outdoors site at Porthpean continue.

The site has been marketed on a leasehold basis and has a restricted covenant in place which protects its use as an outdoor education centre.

A number of bids were received and have now been narrowed down to a preferred bidder. For commercial reasons we are currently unable to provide any details about the new provider, but look forward to doing so at the earliest opportunity.

The work has been carried out following the Cabinet decision on March 23, 2022, that Cornwall Outdoors would cease to operate the existing provision at the end of July.

Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Barbara Ellenbroek, said: “I am really pleased we have reached the next stage in the work to ensure the Porthpean site continues to operate as an outdoor education facility going forwards.

“We have faced some tough decisions over the last few months with our finances under enormous pressure due to the combined effects of the pandemic and a rise in demand for frontline services such as adult social care.

“We were clear that we would work alongside interested parties to ensure this valuable resource was not lost, and I look forward to finalising these plans shortly.”

Cllr James Mustoe local Member for Mevagissey and St Austell Bay, which includes the site at Porthpean, said: “I’d like to thank the officers at Cornwall Council who have worked hard under difficult circumstances throughout this process to ensure a preferred provider was found within the timescales we had to work with.

“I look forward to the announcement of who the provider is. I hope to work with them in the new school year to ensure that Porthpean Outdoor Education Centre remains a major feature in our young people of Cornwall’s journey through school and beyond, one that is able to grow and develop to take full advantage of the amazing site and location.”

Published on July 27, 2022