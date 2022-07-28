Wellbeing for Life returns to Sports Fest 2022 – Coventry City Council

Wellbeing for Life is back this week as the annual Sports Fest event kicks off the summer holidays, with a full schedule of free wellbeing and physical activities.

Broadgate in the city centre will once again be buzzing for the annual event’s 10th anniversary, celebrating by featuring a wide range of FREE sports and wellbeing activities that are suitable for all ages and abilities from Tuesday 26 July – Sunday 31 July from 10am – 4pm each day.

The week-long event will be led by a range of community organisations and sports clubs. Activities will include judo, wrestling, rugby sevens, cycling, cheerleading and more from local clubs and organisations including Coventry Dynamite Cheer, CV Life, Midland Mencap, British Cycling and Positive Youth Foundation.

Residents can visit the Wellbeing for Life stall at this year’s Sports Fest from Tuesday 26 July – Friday 29 July and can make a wellbeing pledge, find out how to get your health and wellbeing in check, as well as find out more about the 5 Ways to Wellbeing.

The good news is people don’t have to do much to feel the benefits because the five ways are easy steps to follow to improve mental health and build wellbeing and kindness into daily life to help people feel good and function well. They are connect, be active, keep learning, give and take notice.

Having evolved from the success of the Year of Wellbeing in 2019 across Coventry and Warwickshire, Wellbeing for Life is here to ensure residents can take steps to protect themselves physically and mentally.

There will also be stalls offering free health and wellbeing information including Family Health and Lifestyles (FHLS), Healthy Lifestyles Coventry (HLS), Change Grow Live (CGL) drug and alcohol service, Coventry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (CRASAC) , and Public Health Service, along with Go CV services each day from 11am-3pm.

Sports Fest 2021 attracted a huge 14,000 people over 10 days, seeing Coventry residents of all ages and abilities get involved in everything from tennis and boccia with Coventry’s Young Ambassadors, to cricket with Positive Youth Foundation and parkour with Ascension Dance Company.

Councillor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, said: “I am so pleased that as this sporting event has developed over the last 10 years, we are able to promote wellbeing and physical activity together that in tandem complement a person’s life.

We are continuing to encourage our residents to get involved in Sports Fest activities and think about little things they can do to improve their health and wellbeing as part of Wellbeing for Life.

“Sports Fest is always such a brilliant week and is perfect for the whole family to get active in a safe environment. The event is free and aims to promote healthy lifestyles to all residents. Boosting yours and your family’s wellbeing has never been easier, more fun, and accessible for all. Maximising these opportunities will not only help residents enjoy a healthier, longer life but the Wellbeing for Life campaign will be here to advise those that want it.

“Don’t forget you don’t have to be sporty to get active and there is so much on offer to get involved in as ways to bring your wellbeing into check.”

Keep up to date on the event page, Coventry Sport Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also visit the Wellbeing for Life website and Twitter for more information on health and wellbeing support.