A34 Highways Improvement Scheme update – July 2022

The construction programme for the A34 scheme was complete as of 27 July 2022.

Motorists are advised that the area will still be subject to traffic management in the coming weeks, which is part of the transport plan for the Alexander Stadium and surrounding areas – but this is not related to the scheme which has been delivered in recent times.

We thank motorists for their patience throughout the duration of the works, which will help make Perry Barr one of the most well-connected areas in the city and wider region.