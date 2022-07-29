Affordable Housing boost for Bentley

Twenty new purpose built affordable homes are under construction in Bentley, Doncaster as the council continues its commitment to providing quality new homes which meet local housing need by increasing housing choice and enabling older people to maintain their independence for longer.

The site at Cooke and Truman Street adjacent to the existing Housing21 scheme at Minden Court will be completed using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), in spring 2023.

When complete, the development which is designed with the older generation in mind, will comprise of six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments alongside eight 2-bedroomed bungalows.

All units been constructed offsite and will be delivered to site completely finished, right down to the electrics, plumbing and interior paintwork. Contractors M-AR then complete the project with external cladding and landscaping.

Cabinet member for Housing and Business, Cllr Glyn Jones, said: “As part of the five year Housing Delivery Plan, we’re always looking to improve our housing offer to older people and those within our communities with physical disabilities. These new homes meet those objectives and local residents will benefit massively.

“We are currently facing a cost of living crisis and with residents struggling with rising costs, these homes will focus on affordable rents and energy efficiency whilst also protecting and enhancing the natural environment through sustainable development.

“New housing developments, either via our own council build programme or facilitated through our Housing Association partners, will be delivered in a way that meets the needs of our residents but also respects our environment, with the aim to deliver new, well designed, energy efficient and affordable homes that match needs across the Borough.”

Doncaster Council’s five-year Housing Delivery Plan – which was approved by Cabinet in January 2021 – aims to deliver more affordable homes, through the Housing Association Development Programme, the Council House Build Programme (CHBP) and via s106 Planning Agreements – all by 2025.

The plan delivers on and matches many of the Council’s Great 8 priorities – including building opportunities for healthier, happier and longer lives, as well as creating safer, stronger, greener and cleaner communities where everyone belongs.

For more information on the Council’s Housing Strategy – visit https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/housing/our-housing-strategy-2015-2025