CollegeDekho: India’s Largest Counselling & Admissions Platform

CollegeDekho is India’s largest higher education ecosystem that facilitates college counselling, admissions and other education-related services. It is on a mission to institutionalise students’ counselling in the country for the higher education space. Based out of Gurgaon, Haryana and with satellite offices in Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune etc, the platform operates on extremely intuitive user-focused technology and a unique profile-based college recommendation engine that helps students to access information on more than 35,000 colleges listed on its platform.

Founded in 2015, CollegeDekho receives more than 250 million annual student traffic which is about 50% of all college searches in India.

Backed by its proprietary technology, CollegeDekho connects prospective students with colleges and universities that are the best fit for their higher education journey. CollegeDekho provides extensive, customised and free counselling through qualified academic experts who understand a student’s needs and guide them to make informed decisions based on their interests, educational background, potential and skills, thus ensuring that the admission journey is a hassle-free experience.

Its Common Application Form (CAF), which is the largest of its kind in India, enables students to apply at more than 1500 colleges with the click of a button, track their application status online and also get the admission confirmation emailed to them. So far, CollegeDekho has processed more than 5,00,000 applications through the CAF platform.

For students who want to pursue their higher education abroad, CollegeDekho StudyAbroad provides a full range of services like profile building, test preparation, university selection and visa assistance. It also provides coaching for exams like GRE, GMAT, SAT, TOEFL, IELTS, etc and also helps out students with the SOPs and LORs.

Being a one-stop solution provider for a student’s higher education needs, CollegeDekho offers a 0% EMI education loan and an Insurance Facility that is aimed at safeguarding a student’s academic interests.

Once a student gets admitted to a college, CollegeDekho Learn provides online coaching where the student can get additional support from world-class faculties for particular subjects in their course. With a vision to empower students to become industry ready and grow in their professional life as well, CollegeDekho guarantees internship and placement opportunities at top organisations through CollegeDekho Assured’s Advanced Placement Ready Courses. Through this students get unlimited access to recorded lectures, videos, and reading materials for self-paced learning and revisions. The platform also hosts a 24×7 operational forum for doubt clarification and discussions. They have successfully ensured placement for 1200 students under the Technology and Management programmes.

CollegeDekho’s business objective is to facilitate colleges and universities with student recruitment across all streams and degrees. They provide an easy-to-use Admission/Activity tracker that helps the college be always aware of the progress. Colleges are provided with APIs for their websites or landing pages as well so that they can receive leads directly on their internal dashboard. Collegedekho updates the customised client-to-client lead performance funnel in real-time so that the colleges can access it at their convenience. The highly specialised CMS helps colleges provide and update all course-specific details while also highlighting the USPs offered to students. CollegeDekho also provides digital marketing services to Higher Education Institutions which helps them to reach a wide range of students from across geographies based on their requirements.

CollegeDekho has acquired GetMyUni, IELTSMaterial, PrepBytes and UniPro to further strengthen its various offerings and has established itself as a market leader.