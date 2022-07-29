Easton College | Animal Management students lead the way in water quality knowledge



25th July 2022

– Tags: Animal Management, Animal Studies

Students on our Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management (Zoo Pathway) have become the first in the UK to sit an important water quality exam for working in aquariums and zoos.

The group sat the AALSO Level 1 Water Quality exam. AALSO (Aquatic Animal Life Support Operators) is dedicated to the advancement of the science and technology of life support for care of aquatic systems and animals.

AALSO is one of the main organisations in the US supporting the aquarium and zoo industry, and its influence is now growing in the UK.

Easton College is proud to be the first UK college to be partnered with AALSO’s Education and Training programme, which means we are able to offer instruction and testing for the level 1 Life Support System (LSS) Operator and level 1 Water Quality certification.

Our Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management (Zoo Pathway) students, who are the first group in the UK to complete the AALSO Level 1 Water Quality exam.

Our students receive 1-year free membership to AALSO after successful completion of their exams.

