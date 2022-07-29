Essential resurfacing work in Leads Road as footpath upgrades completed

The next stage of work to improve the highway and footpaths on Leads Road will take place next month.

A full upgrade of the footpaths on the western end of Leads Road has recently been completed and the temporary one-way system has been removed.

The final part of the work is to resurface the carriageway between Bandstand Roundabout and Rotterdam Road.

This will be done over one weekend, from 7am on Saturday 13 August to midnight on Sunday 14 August, and this section of the road will be closed while the work is carried out.

A signed diversion will be in place, via Holwell Road and Sutton Road (see map below).

Pedestrian access to all properties will be available and alternative parking arrangements will be in place for residents during the work.

Andy Bell, Head of Highways Infrastructure at Hull City Council, said: “We understand this work will cause some disruption for road users and residents, and we apologise in advance for that.

“However, undertaking this work under a full closure for a single weekend is the best way to do this quickly and safely and get the road reopened.”

“We know that motorists and residents are keen to see the Stoneferry Corridor Project finished, and the good news is that the end is within sight.

“We look forward to bringing this project to completion so all road users can enjoy the full benefits of this major investment in our city’s road network.”