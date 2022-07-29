Good luck message to all Leeds athletes at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Leeds City Council would like to wish all athletes that are from or based in the city, the very best of luck ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP said: ” We are incredibly proud of all the athletes representing Leeds at the commonwealth games. The city once again has a significant presence on the sporting world stage, which will make the games all the more exciting for people across Leeds, as we cheer on the athletes.

“We have some truly fantastic sporting facilities in Leeds, including our very own John Charles Centre for Sport, and it is wonderful that they are playing their part in helping athletes who are from or based in the city, participate in elite sporting events such as the commonwealth games.

“The week ahead promises to be a true testament to the athletes hard work, skill and dedication and we wish them the very best of luck in their aim to return to Leeds with a commonwealth medal.

“There is also great sport taking place closer to home, as our fantastic facilities host the British Transplant games across Leeds this weekend, and I would like to extend my best wishes to all the athletes taking part in the games as well.”