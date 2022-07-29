It’s coming home – and you can watch it live in Mitcham

This Sunday will see England striving for football glory, as the Lionesses take on Germany in the final of the Women’s European Championships at Wembley. If you’re not one of the lucky few with a ticket, come down to the next best thing – we’re setting up a 15 square metre screen at the Canons House and Grounds to show the game, and entry is completely free.

The big screen at Canons was a roaring success for The Championships at Wimbledon earlier in the month so, as a borough with a rich sporting history, we want to create a great atmosphere for residents to cheer on Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Ellen White and the rest of the team. We’ll be putting more toilets in place than there were for the tennis, and the café in Canons House will have extended opening hours until 8pm.

All ages are welcome, and you can bring your own food and drink – but it’s important to note that BBQs are strictly banned. We saw last week the damage that disposable BBQs can cause when Morden Hall Park caught fire, and nobody wants a repeat.

We’re inviting residents to start gathering at 4pm – an hour before kick-off – and the screen will come down at 9pm, so there’s plenty of time if it’s needed for extra time or penalties (gulp!).

Council Leader Ross Garrod said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to secure this. The screen was a massive hit during the tennis, and now residents can look forward to another day of sporting fun in Merton.

“On top of that, there are now even more facilities following the opening of the new café on site, meaning families can come and make a real day of it and show their support for the Lionesses.

“This is all part of our commitment to celebrating Merton as the borough of sport, which has already seen us set aside more than £1million for improvements to local sports facilities, starting with the refurbishment of the running track at Wimbledon and the refurbishment of more than 50 tennis courts for residents to enjoy.”