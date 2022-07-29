Paving works progress going well

Work to replace worn paving in a busy Dorset market town is progressing well and on track to finish this Autumn.

Around 1,800m² of limestone paving is being replaced in Blandford town centre as it is susceptible to polishing and causes the slabs to become slippery in wet weather – posing a hazard to residents and visitors.

Cracked and uneven slabs are also frequently in need of repair, with some areas having been removed and replaced with a black bitumen surface not in keeping with the historic setting of the area. This was one of the reasons the town was placed on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register.

Since restarting work in March this year, Dorset Council highways operatives have completed six sections of work:

East Street southern pavement from Sheep Market Hill to Beres Yard

Market Place southern pavement from Beres Yard to Greyhound Yard

West Street southern pavement from greyhound Yard to Crown and Anchor.

Market Place northern pavement

Salisbury Street eastern pavement from The Plocks to Anchor Gateway

Salisbury Street western pavement from pedestrian crossing to Bryanston Street

With three sections of paving scheduled for replacement over the coming months:

Salisbury Street western pavement from Bell Inn Yard to pedestrian crossing

West Street northern pavement from Crown Hotel to Bell Inn Yard

Salisbury Street eastern pavement from Anchor Gateway to Market Place

In September, when Salisbury Street eastern pavement from Anchor Gateway to Market Place is replaced, the pavement in this area will also be widened.

This footway was temporarily widened during social distancing measures and it is now being permanently widened to enhance the space for pedestrians.

To help loading and unloading for businesses in this area, two new loading bays are being introduced under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO):

one on Salisbury Street just after the pedestrian crossing

one on Market place outside WHSmith

Implementing the bays under an ETRO will enable the effects of the pavement widening on loading/unloading to be monitored and amendments to be made to the proposed bays as necessary.

When the Order comes into operation it will be on an experimental basis and be in force for a maximum period of 18 months.