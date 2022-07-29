Safer Streets grant for Truro will tackle ASB and help protect women and girls

Cornwall Council has successfully bid for a further £664,802 from the Government’s Safer Streets Fund to put in place initiatives to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and anti-social behaviour in and around Truro.

The new funding will give Truro Safe partners, including local organisations and community groups committed to addressing local issues, more resources to engage with, support those with complex needs and, where necessary, take formal action against those who engage in anti-social behaviour.

Truro has in recent years seen instances of ASB from individuals that have complex needs that not only require multi-agency support but in some cases specialist intervention to produce lasting change. This funding will help provide that support. It will also support targeted diversionary activities and opportunities for young people as well as individualised specialist support for those who may need it.

There will also be improvements to the CCTV infrastructure in Truro focussed on areas of the city with higher levels of ASB. The low-light capabilities of the newer cameras will allow CCTV operators to prevent and detect a variety of crimes. These, together with improved streetlighting and increased patrols, are designed to help prevent and detect crime, reassure residents and reduce the fear of crime.

The Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) initiatives will be aimed at preventing, reducing, and providing support to those impacted by VAWG. The Council will be working across schools, businesses, at risk-groups and community groups to deliver awareness campaigns or projects, as well as bystander training for staff employed in the night-time economy.

The projects will be delivered by Truro Safe on behalf of Cornwall’s community safety partnership, Safer Cornwall.

Cllr Carol Mould, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, said: “Everyone has the right to enjoy our city and feel safe. This money gives us a fantastic opportunity to fund projects that will tackle anti-social behaviour, challenge behaviours which threaten women and girls, raise awareness and help people to feel safer.”

“I look forward to working with our partners to ensure that this investment creates a lasting legacy.”

Cherilyn Mackrory, Member of Parliament for Truro and Falmouth said: “This is excellent news and I have to say a huge thank you and well done to Cornwall Council’s Community Safety team for putting such a strong case together and for all their help in addressing the issues in the city centre. I have been lobbying colleagues in Government about the issues we have been facing in Truro over the last couple of years, so I am delighted that we have been given this significant investment to turn things around and make Truro a safe place to live, work and grow up in. Many will recall that I conducted a survey on crime and anti-social behaviour in Truro six months ago. At the time, 98% of people who responded felt more needed to be done to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Truro. Key stakeholders in the city and I remain fully committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and this announcement will go a long way to help.”

Inspector Colin Wheeler from Devon & Cornwall Police said: “It’s fantastic news to hear the Safer Streets application was successful. I know we, the various partners, worked hard together during the application process.

“Obviously, Truro is a Cathedral city and the capital of Cornwall; it sees thousands of commuters and shoppers daily and I look forward to seeing how this funding can help those who live and visit Truro feel safer. The fund covers lots of areas, but from the pure policing perspective will provide a significant amount for high visibility patrols and targeted days of action. People like to see officers on the streets, it makes them feel safe, I know that because they tell me when I’m out and about. This should help us work towards the force control strategy, to focus on violence, dangerous drugs networks and anti-social behaviour. It goes wider too and has a large amount earmarked for things like new and improved CCTV cameras, which is welcome.”

Helen Toms, Community Safety Officer for Mid Cornwall and part of the Safer Cornwall partnership said: “I would like to thank colleagues from Truro City Council, Young People Cornwall, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Team, We Are With You, Truro Bid, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and Devon and Cornwall Police for their input into this successful application as well as organisations that have provided match funding to maximise our plans and projects for the city.”

Story posted 28 July 2022