Staff design workbooks for Secure Care Services

Members of staff have created a series of workbooks designed to support staff in Secure Care Services.

Nurse consultant Helen Goudie and nursing assistants Michelle Wallis and Natasha Strong worked together sharing their knowledge and experience in Secure Care to develop the workbooks. They ensured that feedback was collated from colleagues from all professions.

The workbooks have been designed to support all staff within Secure Care Services to understand the importance of observing, reflecting on practice and looking at ways to improve the safety and effectiveness of care. They aim to support staff across all professions to think about security within their roles and work environments.

The books have been developed to enhance training in Secure Care and not to replace any already established training.

The three workbooks are based on the three main areas of security:

Workbook 1 Learn – The basic areas of security

Workbook 2 Understand – Develop a good understanding of security

Workbook 3 Implement – Use the skills that have learnt to support others to develop their understandings around security in a secure care setting

All wards across Secure Care have been using the workbooks since April 2022, following a pilot taking place in 2021, they are now also being used by regular bank staff and students. They form part of staff supervision; staff will be signed off before they progress to the next workbook.

There has been positive feedback from staff across both mental health and learning disability pathways. One staff member, who has worked in secure care for 10 years, said: “The workbooks are excellent and have really helped me to refresh my knowledge. They will provide great support for new staff coming into Secure Care.”

Secure Care Services provide care to patients with learning disability and mental health needs. The service provides assessment and treatment for men who have a mental illness, a learning disability or personality disorder who may have come into contact with the Criminal Justice System.