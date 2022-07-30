Choosing how your data is used

By 31 July 2022, the health service – including East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust – must comply with NHS Digital’s new national data opt-out policy. This means that patients can choose whether their confidential information is used for research and planning.

If you do not want your information to be used in this way, you can opt out by registering online. You can also make a choice for someone else, such as a child who is under the age of 13.

If you are happy for your patient information to be used, you do not need to do anything.

The choice you make will not impact your individual care.

