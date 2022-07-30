Contractor appointed to build new energy efficient maritime visitor centre for Hull

The creation of a new carbon neutral visitor centre at North End Shipyard has moved a step closer with the appointment of a Hull based contractor, The Ashcourt Group.

Hull City Council today agreed that construction specialists, The Ashcourt Group, will deliver this important element of the Hull Maritime.

The Ashcourt Group has a track record in delivering a range of residential, commercial, industrial and leisure projects to the highest standards. Examples of their local work include the Castle Hill Rehabilitation Centre and a new Day Surgery.

Funded by Hull City Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the ambitious plans mean the visitor centre at the former shipyard will be one of the most energy efficient buildings in the UK’s cultural and heritage sector.

The shipyard will become the new, permanent dry-berth for the Arctic Corsair – Hull’s last remaining deep sea sidewinder trawler and the restored 20th century Scotch Derrick crane.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “The appointment of this local contractor is a significant milestone for this element of the project, and it will be great to see work get underway in the coming months.

“North End Shipyard is a hidden gem, steeped in shipbuilding history. The creation of the new visitor attraction will rejuvenate the area along the river Hull, as well as achieving the best energy standards.

“Together, the new visitor centre and the Arctic Corsair will offer residents and visitors the chance to learn more about the Arctic Corsair’s story, her tremendous career, and the heyday of Hull’s trawling industry.

“The new two-storey visitor centre will also highlight the historical significance of the shipyard, which will have its story told for the very first time.”

David Renwick, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “It’s fantastic news that the building of the new visitor centre at the North End Shipyard is getting closer to being a reality with the appointment of the contractor.

“We’re even more enthused that the plans will make it one of the most energy efficient heritage landmarks in the UK. Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re thrilled that we are able to support these plans and be involved in this significant step in making the cultural centres environmentally sustainable – a strategic priority for us at the Heritage Fund.”

Work is expected to get underway in the autumn and will open to the public in 2024.

Hull Maritime is a locally led project encompassing the redevelopment of five historic sites in Hull city centre: the transformation of the Grade II* Hull Maritime Museum and the Dock Office Chambers, the creation of a new visitor attraction at the North End Shipyard and the restoration two historic vessels, the Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship.

For more information on the Hull Maritime project visit maritimehull.co.uk