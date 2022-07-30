Council encourages more physical movement in August’s fitness challenge

We’ve joined in a national campaign with WeActive and our local NHS partners to get active this August. We want you to join us, whether you are a bin man, a social worker in moving more.

With the buzzing atmosphere of the Commonwealth Games all around us, athletes and spectators coming from across the world and some amazing dance in our fantastic cultural festival, it is hard not to be tempted to move a little more.

All adults should be achieving at least 20 minutes of moderate physical activity every week. That’s the kind of activity that gets you a little bit breathy when talking and a little bit warm, but not particularly short of breath.

Being active at this level can reduce the risk of over 40 different health conditions, including reducing the risk of diabetes by over 35%, the risk of depression by just under 50% and the risk of both breast and colorectal cancer. Regular activity also improves the health outcomes for people living with different health conditions, especially heart, lung and joint conditions, and part of the campaign is working with our local NHS to help support more patients get the right support and advice to be active every day.

There are tonnes of resources and activities that you can find and join on Moving Medicine, The Active Wellbeing Society and Sport Birmingham to integrate physical activity conversations into routine clinical care. There’s also a great source of sports posters dedicated to each commonwealth sport with nuggets of information that you can find.

To join Active August’s #BSOLActive challenge. All you have to do is:

Commit to a physical activity challenge each week, making your pledge public may help you keep it, but you don’t have to!

Take a photo (no videos)

Share it on social media, (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)

Use the hashtags #BSOLActive

Being active everyday really does make a difference, whatever your age and whatever your ability.

Councillor Mariam Khan, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said:

“Health and wellbeing is a top priority for everybody. Being physically active can help you feel more connected, improve your mood and relationships and the best thing is that it can be something as simple as walking for 30 minutes a day by yourself, with friends or family.”

Birmingham has a lot to offer for sports and open spaces for both individuals and families to use. I urge you all to put your health first, power up and get active this August!”

Dr Justin Varney, Director of Public Health, faces some long-term health challenges but those of you who follow him on social media will know he regularly goes to the gym and is often seen wheeling his office bag around the city centre.

“Keeping active every day is really important to me. In the short term it supports my mental health as well as my heart, lungs and bones but in the long term it’s also about keeping my independence, as some of my health issues will deteriorate as I get older, and I can delay this a bit through activity. Being active is also about how I keep connected with the city. It’s about getting out and exploring, finding interesting places and meeting interesting people. I love that we have a city where I can be in a gym or have a ramble along the canal towpaths or get my dance shoes on at an inclusive disco at the Exchange. It isn’t always easy to find time, but even if it’s a few stretches and push ups in my bedroom in the morning, every bit counts to keeping me moving, and I am committed to moving more this Active August!”

Dr Clara Day, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Birmingham and Solihull said: