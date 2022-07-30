Get creative for Love Parks Week

In association with Keep Britain Tidy, we’ll be taking part in Love Parks Week to encourage everyone to get out and enjoy green spaces around Barnsley.

Love Parks Week takes place from Friday 29 August to Thursday 5th August. Throughout the week we’ll be celebrating Barnsley’s parks and green spaces on Facebook and Twitter, showcasing the variety of parks across our borough.

We’re encouraging everyone to get involved in Love Parks Week by creating Twisted themed sculptures and land art using natural materials including leaves, stones, and twigs. We’ve provided resources and frames in Elsecar Park, Locke Park, Thurnscoe Park, and Wilthorpe Park, but why not take the challenge one step further and get creative in your local park?

Families can also enjoy our ‘Go Discover Trails’ and access activity sheets across various parks and heritage sites.

Our photography lovers can enjoy taking photos using our new ‘Park Pic stands’ that have been set up in eight locations. Find out more on our website.

Share your photos of land art on our social media pages with #LoveParksWeek to show your support for your local parks. Photos can also be sent to parksservices@barnsley.gov.uk and we’ll be showcasing some of our favourites.

You can also get involved in a range of volunteering opportunities across Love Parks Week. Find out more about volunteering in Barnsley, and how you can take part.

Cllr James Higginbottom, Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Highways said: “Barnsley has a number of wonderful parks that residents may not know about, I would encourage everyone to get stuck in with some of the fantastic activities over Love Parks Week and make the most of our beautiful green spaces.”

“Local volunteers, friends of, and community groups play a vital role in protecting green spaces and parks in the borough. This week, we’d like to thank all our volunteers for their ongoing efforts for keeping Barnsley clean and green.

Find out more about our local parks and green spaces and how you can get involved.